Capcom has announced two new Monster Hunter games coming to the Nintendo Switch next year in the form of Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Both games were revealed during today's Nintendo Direct Mini, with the first —Monster Hunter Rise— being an open world adventure in the mould of Monster Hunter World, seeing you set out to team up with you and up to three other players in order to save Kamura Village (which will also act as your home base) from an impending rampage from monsters including the giant bird wyvern Aknosom, the amphibius Tetranadon and what appears to be the game's biggest baddest beast in the form of Magnamala.

The title comes from the game's inclusion of more vertical surfaces, which you'll be able to traverse using a new tool known as a "Wirebug" - a living entity that acts as a sort of grappling hook which you can use to both traverse the world as well as use it in battle to help defeat other monsters you come across in the world. Naturally, there'll also be new companions to help you too; the series famous cat-like Palicoes return but they're also joined by the new dog-like Palamutes which can be ridden and also help by attacking your foes.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin meanwhile is a more anime-styled game, a sequel to the spin-off Monster Hunter Stories which previously launched on the Nintendo 3DS in 2016. There's a bit less on this, although it appears it'll be much more story focused. It will feature appearances from plenty of monsters from across the Monster Hunter series, including Rathalos and Anjanath from Monster Hunter World.

A fifteen minute specific Monster Hunter Direct further revealed that both games will see some form of bonuses for players who purchase them both, promising to have more details closer to launch. Capcom also revealed that they would have more information on both games during this year's Tokyo Games Show later in the month.

You can check out the full Monster Hunter Direct broadcast for yourself below. Monster Hunter Rise is scheduled for release on Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021 while Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is currently pencilled in for a 'Summer 2021' release, also on Nintendo Switch.