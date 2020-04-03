A Capcom employee has contracted coronavirus, and the company will be following the advice of health authorities to stop the spread of the virus (via Nintendo Life).

The news comes from a communication from Capcom president and CEO, Haruhiro Tsujimoto. The employee was working at the company’s headquarters in Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan, and we wish them a speedy recovery. In order to contain the infection, the offices will be disinfected, and Capcom will be investigating the employee’s recent activity to determine who else may be affected. “The highest priority [will be] given to the prevention of the spread of infections inside and outside the company and the safety of employees, business partners, and partner companies,” read the statement from Tsujimoto.

A similar situation occurred at Kojima Productions earlier this week. The developer has elected to shift to remote working, closing the office temporarily for cleaning and reducing the risk of the virus to other employees. It will be “working closely with our public health authorities and enact additional precautions as necessary to prevent further spread in any way possible.”



