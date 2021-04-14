Lovecraftian adventure Call of the Sea will be heading to PlayStation consoles next month, the game's official Twitter account has confirmed.

The mystery game from developer Out of the Blue originally launched on Xbox X|S, Xbox One and PC back in December, and sees the player taking control of Norah, who must explore an island in the Southern Pacific in the 1930s as she hunts for her missing husband. Of course, things take a bit of a supernatural turn not far in and it's up to you to solve the mystery of the island and reunite with your beloved.

There's no more specific date outside of that month-long window just yet, but we quite enjoyed our time with the game and you can read Josh's verdict just over here. Call of the Sea is set to land in "May 2021" on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.