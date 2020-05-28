Activision has announced the start date for the fourth season of post-launch content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone, as well as revealing that the season will be headed up with the latest Operator - Captain Price.

Old mutton-chops himself will be entering the fray from June 3, so to catch everyone up on the Modern Warfare story so far - or more specifically how the game's story crosses the various game modes and including the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone - there's a trailer which we've embedded below that recaps the plot for you.

Further details on Season Four will be announced formally closer to launch, but regulars on the game's official Reddit also believe they've uncovered two new weapons that'll be part of Season Four - the Vector and the Galil.

Judging on previous seasons, there'll be another Battle Pass to get with various cosmetics and Operators and more to unlock too that'll you'll be able to get with COD Points- check out the trailer for yourself below. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(via Eurogamer)