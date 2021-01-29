Activision has released a new trailer to hype up next week's release of the Firebase Z map for Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Dropping as part of the currently-ongoing Season One of post launch content for the game, the map will be the second chapter in the ongoing Dark Aether storyline and will see Requiem head to Outpost 25 in the Vietnam jungles for another round of undead blasting in order to save Samantha Maxis.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. The Firebase Z map arrives in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as a free downloadable update from February 4 while the rest of the game is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.