Activision has released the story cinematic for the upcoming Season One of post-launch content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone, revealing some of the backstory as well as confirming the existence of one Rebirth Island.

The trailer has Russel Adler and his men storming what turns out to be a Nova 6 production site on said island, only to come face to face with a powerful enemy in the form of Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin, the former KGB leader of the Nova 6 program. And it seems he's got a score to settle with Adler.

As previously detailed, Season One is set to be "the largest free content drop in Black Ops history" including new multiplayer maps and gamemodes, a new map and Gluag experience for Warzone and new game modes for Zombies, you can read more about that lot here.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Season One drops for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone on December 16 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.