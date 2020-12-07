Activision has announced that the first post-launch free content drop for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War—which will also be the first Season of post-Cold War content to come to Call of Duty: Warzone—will now land on December 16 rather than the planned December 10.

As per the post on the Call of Duty blog, the good news is that Season One will be "the largest free content drop in Black Ops history" say the developers, with new multiplayer maps including the return of Call of Duty: Black Ops II map Raid, new and returning 6v6 game modes and playlists, the return of 2v2 Gunfight and a massive new Fireteam map.

Meanwhile, the free-to-play Warzone gets a whole new map and mode, over 30 Black Ops Cold War base weapons and Blueprint variants, plus a brand new Gulag experience are all promised. Finally, Zombies players will also get some new game modes over the course of the season, as well as Season Challenges and the full cross-title launch of the Seasonal Prestige system with over 1000 levels for players to make their way through.

To make up for the small delay, players of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will get to enjoy Double XP and Double Weapon XP from this Saturday, December 12 until the launch on December 16, and all players who log in before then from tomorrow's pre-update patch will also be able to claim two free bundles known as the 'Field Research Bundle' and the 'Certified' bundle, each with an Operator Skin, a couple of rare Weapon Blueprints and a couple of other cosmetics.

Season One will drop in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone from December 16 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.