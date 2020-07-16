Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War might have been leaked by the Microsoft Store, because there’s a listing for a new game from Activision, though it’s not been announced.

Right, what’s all this then? The Red Door is a shooter from Activision, rated PEGI 18 for “extreme violence.” It’s toting Twin Peaksy art for its title, and it’s got an equally spooky description. “There is more than one truth. If you go looking for answers, be ready to question everything and accept that nothing will ever be the same. The Red Door awaits, do you dare step through it?” it reads.

How has this got anything to do with Call of Duty? Well, in June, an entry for The Red Door popped up on the PlayStation Network, with a content identification tag of “EP0002-CUSA20074_00-COD2020INTALPHA1.” Was this a blunder on Activision’s part? Not really. Developers often privately share development builds over networks like PSN, Xbox Live, and Steam, and the pandemic has led to a lot of teams working from home. Anyway, it’s also out of character for Activision to leave it this late in the year for a proper reveal of the next Call of Duty game.

Warzone has also left a trail of breadcrumbs for a Cold War era entry. There were telephone recordings in bunkers that played messages spoken by Russian soldiers. Nukes were spotted in bunkers, too, and Black Ops’ RC-XD frame is sat on a table in a shack just to the west of the prison in Warzone. The shack also houses ancient computers, ones that wouldn’t look out of place in The Iron Giant or Dr Strangelove. Neither Activision nor Infinity Ward nor Treyarch have affirmed anything to do with the next Call of Duty outing, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens next.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone are out now for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.


