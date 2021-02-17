Activision has announced that Season Two of post-launch content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone will drop on Feburary 25.

Though so far its keeping its cards fairly close to its chest as to what the second season will entail, it does look like we'll be heading into the jungle, as a cinematic trailer details that Frank Woods and his team will be decending into The Golden Triangle to hunt down Adler, only to come across a new adversary in Nova 6 trafficker Kapono 'Naga' Vang.

In the meantime, the Call of Duty Weekly Briefing reveals a Double XP and Double Battle Pass XP weekend will take place in the game this between Februrary 19 and Feburary 22 to allow players to make some headway into finishing off their Season One Battle Pass before the new content arrives, along with a Throwback Moshpit playlist that includes the maps Raid, Express and Nuketown '84.

Check out the trailer for Season Two for yourself below which will land in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on February 25.