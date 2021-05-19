Activision and Treyarch have unveiled the details of tomorrow's mid-Season Three refresh for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, with the forthcoming update headlined by 80's action movie characters Rambo and John McClane from Die Hard.

The Call of Duty blog as always has a full rundown of all the content, but as a brief overview; Rambo and McClane themselves will be available (as has been teased all week) as new Operator bundles, complete with finishing moves, Legendary Weapon Blueprints, Legendary Calling Card and Emblem, Epic Watch and Epic Weapon Charm.

Three new appropriately themed points of interest will also be added to CoD: Warzone's Verdansk map, including Nakatomi Plaza, Survival Camps and a CIA Outpost. There's also a new gamemode in Power Grab which adds a Kill Confirmed-like twist to BR proceedings, new weapons including a Combat Bow killstreak, baseball bat and Ballistic Knife as well as as a new AMP63 automatic pistol. On top of that a new 80s Action Heroes in-game challenge event will reward players for completing objectives across both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

Speaking of the latter, Black Ops Cold War content in this refesh will include two new multiplayer maps: Standoff from Black Ops 2 and Duga which was previously part of the game's Outbreak mode in the Zombies portion. New game modes for Multiplayer across this latter half of the season include Die Hardpoint, Multi-Team Elimination and a new twist on an old favourite in Rambo's Gun Game.

Zombies meanwhile will get a new time limited mode including a new main-quest in Outbreak as well as a new World Event to discover that will include massive Orda monsters to provide a challenge for any zombie hunters. Conversely, if you'd like to slow things down a tad, fishing spots have now also sprung up allowing you to... uhm... partake in some fishing and get a chance to nab Salvage, Armour, Perks and more. The Firebase Z and Die Maschine zombie maps also get a new mode in the form of Cranked 2: No Time to Crank.

All this and more will be available in the Call of Duty Presents 80's Action Heroes update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone from May 20 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC and you can check out a trailer and infographic covering all this below or read the weapon tuning patch notes over at Treyarch's website.