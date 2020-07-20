Cadence of Hyrule is getting three DLCs, and one of them is centred around the spooky Skull Kid.

A crossover of Crypt of the NecroDancer and The Legend of Zelda, Cadence of Hyrule is a rhythm action game set in the world of the classic adventure series. DLC Pack 1 is a character pack, consisting of Impa, Aria, Shadow Link, Shadow Zelda, and Frederick. This is available right now, with DLC Pack 2 and DLC Pack 3 in the works.

DLC Pack 2 adds almost 40 new songs, from composers FamilyJules, A_Rival, and Chipzel. The most exciting of these new offerings (in my opinion) is DLC Pack 3, which is a whole new story addition. Following Skull Kid, it brings a brand new map, new songs, and new abilities based on the masks the character wears.

The Season Pass will be out later today, which will bundle all three of these DLCs in one package. However, these are all alternatively purchasable by themselves through the eShop.

Cadence of Hyrule is out now for Nintendo Switch.

