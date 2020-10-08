Developer Young Horses has announced that irrevant adventure game Bugsnax is set for release on November 12 just in time for the PlayStation 5's launch.

To celebrate the news and the game going gold, the Octodad: Dadliest Catch developers have released a new video introducing us to the voice cast of the game, which includes former Ezio from Assassin's Creed actor Roger Craig Smith, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's Debra Wilson, Fallout 4's Courtenay Taylor and the voice of (but not the face of) Marvel's Spider-Man Yuri Lowenthal to name but a few.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Young Horses Creative Director Kevin Zuhn said what an honour it was working with such a large and experienced cast, saying "It took a lot of restraint not to geek out around so many industry icons gathered into one place! And speaking of, we managed to put them all in a room together for some ensemble recordings (pre-pandemic, thankfully). It turns out this is pretty uncommon for games to do, especially with a cast this large. But that’s one way our naivete can be a strength, because seeing them all play off of each other’s energy was wonderful."

Bugsnax is set to launch on November 12 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store.