Developer Headup has unveiled Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead, a crossover of the studio's popular puzzle series and the Robert Kirkman zombie franchise.

You'll be trying to get groups of survivors to safety by building bridges and other structures using a bunch of physics-based objects. As an extra twist, you'll also be able to construct elaborate traps in order to deal with Walkers and lure them to their demise. Naturally, the game will feature plenty of iconic characters from the series showing up too.

You can check out a gameplay trailer for the game below. Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead is scheduled to release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android on November 19 with a PlayStation 5 version to follow "soon after".