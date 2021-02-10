Square Enix and Nintendo have released a new gameplay trailer for upcoming RPG Bravely Default II, giving us a in-depth look at the turn-based combat you'll be undertaking when the game launches later this month.

Featuring an all-new cast of characters on a brand new world, the game follows sailor Seth, refugee princess Gloria, travelling schloar Elvis and mercenary Adelle as they adventure across the continent of Excillant. Despite the name, Bravely Default II is technically the third game in the series, following on from 2016's Bravely Second: End Layer and the original Bravely Default from 2012, both for the Nintendo 3DS.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below. Bravely Default II is set to launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on February 26, 2021 and a demo is available now on the Nintendo eShop.