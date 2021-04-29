Publishing label Playtonic Friends has announced that it'll be bringing rhythm-action FPS roguelike BPM: Beats Per Minute to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 later this year.

The game, which originally launched on PC last September, sees you taking on the role of a Valkyrie who must fend off demonic hordes from entering Asgard, only all your moves including jumps, dodges and even shooting your weapon is timed to the beat of a rock soundtrack.

Promised are hordes of enemies, challenging boss battles and 10 different Valkyrie heroes to choose from, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Dungeons are randomly generated, and there's a huge arsenal of weapons and a huge number of enemies to blast, as well as more than 60 items that can be equipped to give certain buffs to your character.

The console release will also come along with the game's forthcoming Overdrive update, adding new characters, weapons and abilities and two new difficulty modes on either side of the spectrum — Hellish and Practice.

Check out a trailer for the game below. BPM: Bullets Per Minute will launch on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 later this year.