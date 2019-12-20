Gearbox has released a trailer to celebrate the release of Borderlands 3 DLC, Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot.

The first of what will be four campaign add-ons included in the game's Season Pass, you're tasked with teaming up with Moxxi herself to pull off an elaborate heist of a high-security casino formerly owned by her deceased ex - and former main baddie of Borderlands 2 - Handsome Jack.

The DLC can be purchased seperately, if you fancy, and can be activated by interacting with the poster outside Moxxi's bar on Sanctuary III - meaning you'll need to have completeled Borderlands 3's story up to Episode 5 to be able to access it first.

Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot is available now for Borderlands 3 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. But not on Google Stadia yet, as it turns out that version is two months out of date.