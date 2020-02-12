Gearbox has written a Community Love Letter to the players of Borderlands 3, and it details the roadmap of features and updates coming to the game in the future (via GodisaGeek.com).

“Borderlands 3's launch was a historic high note for both Gearbox and 2K, and that simply would not have been possible without your support. Your incredible response was overwhelming, so really, from the bottom of our hearts: thank you,” said the developer in the post. “Your enthusiasm validates all the time, energy, and passion we poured into this project, and it fuels us still—because we're not done yet!” The roadmap follows the coming weeks for Borderlands 3, though the schedule of these updates is flexible in case there are “unforeseen challenges.” It seems that Gearbox has learnt its lesson when it comes to ushering content out of the door before it is done, as the game was plagued with technical problems at launch, and the Stadia version wasn’t current compared to the other platforms’ versions.

Anyhow, the new True Takedown Mode at the Maliwan Blacksite will be “the most challenging content in all of Borderlands 3,” scaling the experience for a full party of four Vault Hunters armed to the teeth. This will go live with the February patch, which also adds the Broken Hearts Day, a timed themed event for Valentine’s Day. Beginning on February 13 and ending on February 20, the event will spawn smashable hearts all over the galaxy. Shooting these will give the player loot, combat buffs, new allies, or severe burns, and depending on the number of hearts collected, players will be awarded a unique ECHO skin, weapon trinket, Vault Hunter skin, and more. Gearbox will be upping the level cap from 50 to 53 specifically for Broken Hearts Day, and assures there will be further level cap increases in the future.

Event toggling will be possible for those who aren’t interested in the seasonal additions, and players will soon be able to skip cutscenes in single-player and multiplayer modes. Finally, Gearbox is continuing to tweak the performance and stability of Borderlands 3 across all platforms. Read the Community Love Letter in full here.

Borderlands 3 is available for Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

