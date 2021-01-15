Publisher 505 Games has sent word that 2019's Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has recieved a Classic Mode update, giving the vampiric adventure a distinctly retro flavour.

As described on the game's blog Classic Mode includes five side-scrolling stages each with their own sub-boss who must be defeated, and players will be graded on time, score and number of deaths through their run.

The update had originally been planned as part of the game's Kickstarter campaign all the way back in 2015, but had been put on hold as developer ArtPlay shifted resources to fix the game's Nintendo Switch port back in 2019.

In addition, the update brings with it a crossover with the game Kingdom: Two Crowns, adding a new area based on that game along with a new boss that will appear once you've defeated Bathin. Defeating this new boss will grant you access to the Archer Familiar Shard which will attack enemies from a distance.

You can check out a trailer for Classic Mode below, and the update featuring both it and the new Kingdom: Two Crowns crossover is available now as a free update to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.