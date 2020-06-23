Japanese studios Intl Creates and Art Play have announced a sequel to 2018's 8-bit homage to the Castlevania series in the form of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 in a new video during the New Game + Expo today.

In a video presented by IGA (AKA former Castlevania producer Koji Igarashi) the sequel will take place directly after the first Curse of the Moon game and feature an all new story directed by the legendary developer who was also a Scenario Writer on Konami's Castlevania Symphony of the Night.

There'll be four playable characters - three of which are new and join returning hero; swordsman Zangetsu - and you'll be able to switch between your allies at any time. This will inevitably come in handy, as some routes through the new castle will only be accessible to certain characters who will also have their own stats and abilties. For example, Dominique is able to jump higher and has a longer reach with her spear, while former soldier Robert can grip onto and slowly descend walls.

The game promises several chapters which you'll be able to play in both 'Veteran' and 'Casual' modes, with 'Veteran' promising a challenge akin to the classic retro games where enemies can knock you to your doom. Casual meanwhile offers the player unlimited lives and attacks don't cause a knockback, to name but two tweaks.

You can check out the video announcing the new game below. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 is yet to have a firm release date, but is set to launch 'soon' on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.