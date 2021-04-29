Developer Vizor Games has revealed competitive Viking-themed arena brawler Blood of Heroes, which it plans to release later this year on PC and consoles.

Set in Nordic medieval arenas, the game will put two teams of human players against each other in PvP battles, where they can weild a variety of lethal weapons and a range of different fighting styles to take down their opponents. Players will be able to select their character from a pool of heroes, each with their own abilities both physical and mystic thanks to powerful war sigils that can buff their chosen fighter.

The game's director, Dmitry Voronov says in a press release "We wanted to make a game that we'd absolutely love to play ourselves: a wicked, adrenaline-pumped world, inspired by Dark Souls, with unforgiving PvP battles and warriors who show no pity or fear. In Blood of Heroes, just like in history, heroes are not always knights in shining armour who fight for the greater good. They can be relentless, sly, vengeful, or, vice versa, supporting and protective. Their essence is tried and revealed by combat. We tried to give them personality, so the player could make a choice that fits their mood and gameplay style."

The game will first be holding a closed beta test on PC on May 4, which interested parties can sign up for on the game's official website. There's no specific date yet for the final release, but the studio says Blood of Heroes will launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this year. Check out a trailer for the game—along with a video introducing the game's first hero Ratkha—for yourself below.