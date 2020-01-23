We might be getting a sequel to Observer, based on this video posted by developer Bloober Team (via Gematsu).

The flickering video is subtitled with binary code that reads, “Daniel, are you there?” The description says “new_incoming_call_” and “sig: ch120n 1nc02p02473d_.” Police detective Daniel Lazarski was the hero of Observer, and Chiron Incorporated was the company that installed the Fifth Polish Republic after the nanophage killed thousands of Polish citizens. To tiptoe around spoilers, the ending of Observer was quite… definitive, no matter the choice the player made.

Actor Rutger Hauer played Detective Lazarski, but sadly, he passed away in 2019. A new story would expectedly diverge from the Lazarski family matters, and it could delve into the deepest recesses of the Chiron megacorporation to take it down from the inside. This is only speculation, because Bloober Team has not offered us any further information about a new Observer game. Frictional Games has adopted a mysterious approach to revealing its next horror escapade, too. There’s a microscopic creature in the centre of its official website, that is very slowly growing over the course of this month. We’ll keep you in the loop regarding both possible games once we know more.

Observer is out now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Watch the teaser below.



