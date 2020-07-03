Bloober Team, known for horror titles like Layers of Fear and Observer, has revealed that The Medium’s core concept simply would not have worked with current-generation capabilities.

Revealed in May, The Medium is an exploration of psychological horror with a heroine who is a medium. Travelling between the world of the living and the world of the dead, her visions direct her to an abandoned hotel in Krakow, Poland. Working on the studio’s “largest and most ambitious project to date,” producer Jacek Zięba shed a little light on The Medium in an interview with Xbox.

“The marketing team will kill me if I say too much too soon, but we’re using the extra power to really push what’s possible gameplay-wise on the next generation,” joked Zięba. Bloober Team’s portfolio has produced unsettling experiences, from the gruesome paintings in Layers of Fear, to the loss of control in Observer, to the darkness of Blair Witch. It appears that The Medium is aiming to elevate these experiences beyond expectations, and the team’s core concepts wouldn’t have been effective on the Xbox One.

“Of course, theoretically, you could rescope any game idea, but in our case it would mean completely changing the core game features,” explained the producer. “Thanks to the power of Xbox Series X, we can develop the game the way we have always envisioned it.” In addition, the game will achieve 4K at 60fps, and Zięba enthused on the power of the Xbox Series X. “I can’t wait for the fans to see what the console is really capable of,” he said, and hinted that the “interactions between the real world and the spirit world” will be ameliorated by the hardware.

The Medium comes to PC and Xbox Series X in holiday 2020.

