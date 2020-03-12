Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition is in the works from developer Nightdive Studios and production company Alcon Entertainment, and will be a “polished and premium restoration” of the original point-and-click game (via Hollywood Reporter).

“Blade Runner is still a jaw-dropping achievement on every level, so while we’re using KEX [engine] to upgrade the graphics and respectfully elevate the gaming experience in a way you’ve never seen before, we’re still preserving Westwood’s vision and gameplay in all its glory,” says Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick. “While you can enjoy the benefits of playing the game on modern hardware, the game should look and feel not as it was, but as glorious as you remember it being.” The Enhanced Edition will include revamped character models, animations and cutscenes, widescreen resolution support, keyboard and controller customisation, and Chinese, French, German, Italian, and more translations.

Westwood Studios’ source code for the original 1997 game had been lost, and so Nightdive Studios “painstakingly reverse-engineered” the remaster. The developer has also delivered remasters of System Shock and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, so the new game is in good hands for a restoration.

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

