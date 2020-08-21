Game Science, the studio behind the stunning RPG Black Myth: Wu Kong, has responded to the praise in a post to Weibo.

Translated by ResetEra users Nightengale and Arthands, studio founder Feng Ji explained that the thirteen-minute demo was intended to attract possible new developers to the project. Instead, people perceived it to be a practical presentation, and that the game is on its way to the finish line. Ji wanted to set the record straight that there’s a lot still to do on Black Myth: Wu Kong. He referred to the flaws in the demo, like how bodies of water in the trailer currently don’t react due to the absence of fluid physics, and he criticised the poor audio.

However, he is cheered by the fact that many, many people liked what they saw so far, and communicated that the team will “hide” in order to focus wholly on development and improvements. He even encouraged people to “forget” about Black Myth: Wu Kong and Game Science, suggesting that another update won’t arrive for quite some time. That’s alright, though. As long as everyone at Game Science is not feeling the pressure to deliver something in a short space of time, then the final product will be worth the wait.



Black Myth: Wu Kong is inspired by Journey To The West, a classic Chinese novel published in the 16th century. One of the characters is Sun Wukong or Monkey King, who learns 72 transformation abilities over the course of his adventure. Game Science has said that 72 abilities will be present in the game, though we’re not quite sure what form these will take.

Black Myth: Wu Kong is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

