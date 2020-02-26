Anthem is one year old, and BioWare is celebrating the anniversary with new Javelin wraps and the return of almost every event and challenge hosted in 2019.

Firstly, there are four unique Javelin wraps to be snapped up. The “Empowered” vinyls shroud the Colossus, Interceptor, Ranger, and Storm, making them glittering and glorious. There is also a new material—Painted Metallic Flake—and all players need to do to claim them is log into Anthem between February 25, 12:00pm GMT and March 24, 2020, 12:00pm GMT.

Secondly, patch 1.7.0 commences the game’s recurring schedule of a “regular rotation of challenges, store offerings, content and game modes, coin and currency awards, gameplay inversions, and mini-holiday seasons throughout the year.” The set includes the Cataclysm, the Season of Skulls, and Icetide seasonal modes, and the weekly strongholds comprise Sunken Cell, Heart of Rage, Tyrant Mine, Temple of Scar, and Nexus. Legacy items come back to the featured stores, and six daily challenges will cycle through (Legendary) Contracts, World Events, Time Trials, Strongholds, Creature Kills, and Gameplay Style.

Players will earn Coin and Crystals from the daily, weekly, and monthly challenges. BioWare will also implement Holidays, which are “small events based on the yearly calendar that are primarily driven by unique challenges” spanning one to four weeks. More information regarding Holidays will come soon, and patch 1.7.0 fixes a host of bugs and introduces improvements. Read the patch notes in full here.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the game would be getting rebooted to maximise on its “full potential.” General manager Casey Hudson said, “I am so proud of the work the team has put into this game, and at the same time there’s so much more that we—and you—would have wanted from it.” As a result, the developer will be “reinvent[ing] the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards.” The new Anthem will arrive when it’s ready, and in the meantime, the game will be supported with updates like these.

Anthem is out now on PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

