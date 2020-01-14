BioShock could be coming to Switch, based on these ratings for BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, and BioShock: The Collection (via Gematsu).

These popped up on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee’s website, and then were spotted by Loot Pots. Other than that, detail is light on the ground, with no notion of whether these are regional releases or what their expected release date is. The original BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite are three critically acclaimed games, with each entry exploring individual themes of agency, morality, and religious fundamentalism, and connecting to an underlying narrative that circles the three experiences.

Publisher 2K Games announced that a new BioShock game is in the works, helmed by Kelley Gilmore and with BioShock veterans Hoagy de la Plante, Scott Sinclair, and Jonathan Pelling brought onto the project. That will be developed “over the next several years,” and what better way to tide the fans over than with a BioShock port? Before we get ahead of ourselves, these ratings are not an official confirmation that the collection is coming to Switch. However, impromptu appearances on rating boards has been a fairly reliable indication that a game is gearing up for a reveal.

We don’t know for sure. But, we’ll keep our eyes peeled in the next Nintendo Direct scheduled for January 16. There may be more announcements to be seen during the showcase, too, like the Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition release date.