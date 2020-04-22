A group of developers have transformed the Bionicle toys into Bionicle: Quest for Mata Nui, an open-world RPG that will be free to play.

Over the course of six years, the developers have poured their efforts into a resplendent passion project, set on a mysterious island. Enlivening a legendary Toa, players will be able to tap into the Masks of Power and engage enemies with an intricate, Soulslike combat system. The cutscenes look super smooth—a far cry from the funny animated films from years ago—and Bionicle: Quest for Mata Nui may offer a narrative that rivals that of other open-world adventures.

The game will be free once it releases, and has potential for a maximum of six players in its multiplayer mode. “I distinctly remember seeing the first Bionicle commercial that was ever aired on TV and since then [I’ve] been a huge fan of the franchise all my life,” said lead developer and creator Crainy to TechRaptor. “I think Bionicle managed to create a very interesting world with a very unique atmosphere that is worth bringing to the attention of more people. Even as a kid, I wanted to explore that world in a proper RPG, so basically with this project [I’m] making the game that [I’ve] always wanted to play since I was a kid.”

Though it’s based upon a line of toys, Bionicle: Quest for Mata Nui is aiming to be a test of skill for its players. “I think there is [a lot] of value in having a game require effort from the player and use the mechanics given to their fullest,” explained Crainy, and the game won’t feature difficulty settings. Finally, the game does not have a stated release window, because the team is focusing on a “product of consistent quality that delivers a more or less complete Bionicle experience that old and new Bionicle fans can enjoy to the fullest.” A beta test will be happening, and further information to that end will come in time.

Bionicle: Quest for Mata Nui is in development. Check out the trailer and a snippet of gameplay below.



