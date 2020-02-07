BioMutant, the kaleidoscopic splice ‘em up from Experiment 101, could be coming to PC and consoles on March 17, 2020, according to a listing on Instant Gaming (via CCN).

Experiment 101 is comprised of former Just Cause and Mad Max developers, and revealed its debut title in 2017. Described as a “post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable,” BioMutant was slated to be released in 2018… then in 2019… and then in 2020. Delays are almost always positive because the team is able to take their time as they finalise the game, but each announcement was a little disheartening. BioMutant looks incredible—an “open-world ARPG that delivers real-time melee, shooter and mutant ability action”—with colourful characters and cartoony circling birdies and thought bubble skulls in combat.

But, it appears that we won’t be waiting much longer for BioMutant. Instant Gaming has listed the game with a date of March 17, 2020. In November 2019, Experiment 101 said that BioMutant would be released into the wild when it was ready, and that seemed to be soonish, because the team was elbow-deep in the “final stages of polishing.” However, we should not take this date as gospel truth. Neither developer nor publisher has come forward to offer a concrete release date and listings on retail sites are, on occasion, mistaken. ShopTo did provide the March 17, 2020, date, too, which is another bit of (unofficial) proof to think about. In any event, we’ll keep you in the loop.

BioMutant will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

