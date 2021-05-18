THQ Nordic has released another new trailer for next week's release of Biomutant, with this latest one giving us a in-depth lowdown on what the game's all about.

The just-over six minute video features Art and Creative Director Stefan Ljungqvist who takes us through the basics of the game's open world, and in doing so compares its open world to games like Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Ratchet and Clank and even the Batman: Arkham series to name but a few.

You'll be able to customise your character by setting their key attributes around tenants such as strength, agility, charisma, vitality and intellect, which will as well as impacting how they play and act, will also have some impact on the way your creature looks. Naturally, you'll also be able to customise your character further with plenty of weapons and items to find, with these items also able to be tweaked further. The video also covers the player's abilities - or mutations, with a wide range available that'll let you do things such as shoot electricity from your fingers or summon a springy mushroom in front of you to leap from.

The world will be inhabited by six tribes in conflict with each other, three of them with a "light aura" and three with a "dark aura" and as you progress the story you'll pick between two but will later be able to switch alligences between the six. Your actions in the game and with these tribes will affect the world, and specifically the Tree of Life that the game world centers around. Of course, your actions with one tribe might put you in conflict with another, and will eventually effect the ending of the game.

You can check out the video for yourself below. Biomutant is set to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on May 25, 2021.