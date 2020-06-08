Revolution Software has published a new trailer for Beyond a Steel Sky, the sequel to the cyberpunk adventure game Beneath a Steel Sky, released in 1994 (via Gematsu).

In the middle of the wasteland, a child is stolen by a crew of shadowy people emerging from a strange vehicle, before the eyes of Robert Foster. He vows to rescue the child, and his search takes him to Union City, one of the only cities in the world which have endured the apocalypse. Compared to the arid plains of irradiated Australia, Union City is an oasis of amenities, order, and safety. But, expectedly, not all is as it appears.

The developer describes the upcoming sequel as a “dramatic, humorous, cyberpunk thriller in which engaging puzzles drive a fast-paced narrative set in a dynamic game world that responds to—and is subverted by—the player’s actions.” I played a little portion of the game in May, and liked what I saw of Union City. It’s Telltale Games-y, but its story ensures it stands on its own two feet.

Beyond a Steel Sky is coming soon to PC and Apple Arcade, and to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the future. Watch the new story trailer below.



