In an unexpected move, Rocksteady has offered up a surprise update to the five-year-old Batman: Arkham Knight, adding two new Batman skins to the game.

As revealed on Twitter, the free update adds the Zur En Arrh costume, which is a version of Batman from 1958 that was an alien (yes, really) from outer space known as Tlano, while the other costume is, as the name implies, based on the Batman: Gotham Knight anime released in 2008.

Both skins are available in the game for all players now in Batman: Arkham Knight for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Rocksteady's next title they're working on in the DC Universe is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is set for release in 2022.