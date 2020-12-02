Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe and Wallace and Gromit creators Aardman Animation have announced they're enterting into a partnership with each other to develop a brand new IP.

Though details on the new IP are light at the moment, the project is said to exist across "multiple media" (and it's probably safe to assume videogames, given the Tekken studio's involvement) with both studios intending to be "approaching partners" in early 2021 to get the project made.

The two studios previously worked together on 2018's 11-11 Memories Retold, an adventure game for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 set during World War 1 with a distinctive impressionist art style, that we called "a painting come to life" in our preview.

Naturally, there's a couple of soundbites to go with this announcement, with Aardman's Sean Clarke saying "Interactive Entertainment is a huge growth area within the entertainment world, and with new emerging technology blurring the lines of watching and playing, we are keen to develop strategic partnerships with partners such as Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe that share our vision of creating new IP that embraces this new world and cement our studio’s reputation as a multi-disciplinary creative hub."

Hervé Hoerdt, SVP of Digital, Marketing and Content at Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe called the collaboration "a dream come true, as it opens up a world of possiblities" and said "The teams at Aardman and BNEE are a perfect cultural and creative fit to build a successful long term partnership, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together."