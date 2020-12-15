Developer Turtle Rock Studios has dropped a new video giving us a little more insight into upcoming co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood, revealing the return of the famous AI Director as well as detailing the game's Corruption Card system.

In case you're not familiar with the studio's previous Left 4 Dead titles, the AI Director is a system that analyses how you're playing as you go through a map, and adjusts many aspects of the game including frequency and position of enemies, items and sometimes even routes through the map depending on how well you're doing to make every game feel different every time you play, even if it's on the same stage.

New for Back 4 Blood, meanwhile is what they're calling a roguelike-card system in Corruption Cards. At the start of the map, the Director picks five of these cards that will modify your experience and provide a tougher challenge. To combat this, each player will also be able to use their own cards that could provide them or their teammates with various buffs and benefits, and you'll be able to build decks that you can take with you and your character across games.

The video also gives prospective players an idea of what to expect in the closed Alpha, including the four Cleaners that'll be available—Walker, Holly, Evangelo and Hoffman—each with their own unique secondary weapon and character perk. Also named are four of the special Ridden types on top of the regular zombies; Stinger, Wretch, Tall Boy and the Ogre.

The Closed Alpha will take place this weekend, between December 17 to December 21 on PC, and you can sign up for a chance to play over here on the game's official website. Meanwhile, Back 4 Blood is scheduled for release on June 22, 2021 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.