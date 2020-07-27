Avowed, the newest RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, is in full production with the development of real-time elements in the world, next-gen artificial intelligence, and featuring “iconic landmarks, statues and buildings” from Pillars of Eternity.

This is according to sponger, an industry insider who has the backing of Klobrille. Now, even with this affirmation, we aren’t able to say that these leaks are verifiable. In short, we should take what we hear with a pinch of salt. So, sponger says that Avowed will launch in late 2022 or early 2023, providing that full production continues unimpeded.

Eora, the region of the Living Lands where Avowed will take place, is “fully open-world,” and is “much much larger than Skyrim.” sponger doesn’t mean scale, specifically: “very differently ‘larger’, more proper word would be ‘denser’ and ‘more contrasted’ at the same time.” Additionally, the environments will have a weather system that works in real time, with fog as a “very important” event and “rivers will have specific micro physics systems” which react to the world.

Obsidian Entertainment has a “big focus on world-reactivity, lighting and next-gen AI systems and physics (special focus on physics with magic systems)” when it comes to Avowed. There is also a “very advanced character creation tool,” and companions will be encountered, but they won’t be like those of The Outer Worlds. sponger continues to say that the team is “fully respecting POE lore” and there will be “two large cities planned with many smaller ones with strong focus on contrasting wild-areas, rivers, mountains and desolated areas (yes, you’ll be able to swim).”

Finally, it is possible to kill everyone in the game, for now. This element is subject to change, like all of the other aforementioned elements. We aren’t able to confirm these details because these are leaks, and have not come from Obsidian or Microsoft itself. Still, it’s something to mull over in the coming months, as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X approach their launch dates.

Avowed is in development for PC and Xbox Series X.

