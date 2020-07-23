Obsidian has announced its next big RPG, called Avowed, at Microsoft’s July showcase. It features a fellow with a sword and glowing—presumably magic-infused—hand.

Check out the trailer:

Flaming arrows, looming stone statues, castle walls, gloomy depths, and glowing caves. It looks like a suitably fantastical RPG, and Obsidian is a developer of respected RPG pedigree—people really liked The Outer Worlds.

The game is described as an “epic” and a “first-person RPG set in the fantasy world of Eora.” It looks cool, and, of course, it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch—Microsoft’s approach is nothing if not consumer-friendly.

We don’t know when launch is yet, though.

Obsidian also announced Peril on Gorgon, the DLC for The Outer Worlds, which is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 9.