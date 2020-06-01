Avalanche Studios Group, the developer of the Just Cause series, will establish a new studio in Liverpool, UK (via GamesIndustry.biz).

Because the pandemic is ongoing, the new employees will work from home until a physical office space is possible. Currently, five developers make up the Liverpool team, with an aim to gain 20 more developers in the near future, then to attain a total of 50 developers within the next two years.

Avalanche Studios Group is split into Avalanche Studios, Expansive Worlds, and Systemic Reaction. The new Liverpool studio is part of Expansive Worlds, which is responsible for theHunter series of games. However, new IP will be built and maintained with the new studio, too, so watch this space.

