Ubisoft has released a new story trailer for upcoming Viking epic Assassin's Creed Valhalla, giving us further insight into the tale of Eivor and their fellow vikings as they embark upon their invasion of the British Isles.

The trailer also introduces us to a few new faces, including Eivor's brother Sigurd, who narrative director Darby McDevitt later revealed in an Ubisoft Q&A will play an important role in the story, being described as having "a darker side to him as well, one that begins to trouble Eivor as our story moves forward."

Of course, it wouldn't be an Assassin's Creed game without the deeper conspiracy war in the background, so we also get a glimpse of the shadowy Hidden Ones and a hooded figure known as Basim, and we're assured in that previously-mentioned Q&A their longetime rivals—the Order of the Ancients that later became the Templars—will be showing up later too.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to launch on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 10 and on PlayStation 5 on November 12.