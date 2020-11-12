Ubisoft will be pouring themselves a big old tankard of mead today, as the company has announced Assassin's Creed Valhalla is on course to be the most successful entry in the series to date with the number of active players said to be double that of previous title, Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

A press release celebrating the news also said that the company expects to continue that upward trend "as sales of the new generation of consoles increase" referring to the recent launch of the Xbox Series X|S and today's (or next week here in the UK) launch of the PlayStation 5 for which the game is optimised. The company has also said the Viking adventure has "Reached high levels of viewership and engagement on Twitch and YouTube that surpass any Ubisoft game launch to date."

Naturally, there's quotes from CEO Yves Guillemot, who says "We are humbled by the reception from the players and extremely proud of what our teams have accomplished with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which builds on the amazing success of its predecessors. In the context of COVID-19, shipping Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on no less than seven platforms is an incredible achievement for all of the teams involved around the world."

We're quite fond of it too here at Videogamer; you can hear us natter a bit about it the latest episode of our wonderful podcast while you await our official review. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.