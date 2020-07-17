Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is getting a set of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla-inspired armor and axe (via USGamer).

The Northern Traveler’s Set looks more Skyrim than Scandinavian to me, but it’s a neat crossover between the two games. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to launch in late 2020, with the protagonist Eivor arriving on the shores of England after being expelled from their homeland. King Alfred isn’t thrilled with their presence though, and Eivor will build and break alliances to carve out a new life here. Also, they’re able to partake in drinking contests, set up a tattoo parlour, and recruit a feline raider. All absolutely historically accurate events, I’m sure.

Like the Ezio-themed item pack, it appears that the new armor and axe will be unlocked through a certain set of conditions. Ubisoft is keeping mum on that for now, but patch 1.5.4 is live for all platforms.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

