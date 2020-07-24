As Dusk Falls is an original narrative game on its way to Xbox Series X from INTERIOR/NIGHT, which is a studio founded by a former lead game designer at Quantic Dream.

With a striking art style, the story starts with two families trapped in a hostage situation. The fallout of that traumatic event ripples outwards over the course of thirty years, as characters converge and diverge from the night that changed all of their lives forever. “I want to tell relatable, inclusive stories, grounded in real life, that can appeal to everyone,” said Caroline Marchal, the former Quantic Dream dev who founded INTERIOR/NIGHT. “I’d like you, your partner or your friends who may never even play videogames to discover how thrilling and rewarding it can be to experience the journey of a broad cast of characters.”

“Can you break free of the influence of a toxic, but loving, family?” asked Marchal. “Can you start over by moving home or changing jobs? Can you overcome your past? These questions explore the universal themes of legacy, resilience and sacrifice. By playing As Dusk Falls, you will experience these everyday dilemmas first-hand and decide how you want to shape the fate of real, flawed people who are trying to find their way in a world they don’t fit in.”

As Dusk Falls is in development for Xbox Series X. Watch the reveal trailer below.