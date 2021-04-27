Xbox has announced which games will be offered up to Xbox Games With Gold subscribers for no extra charge for the month of May.

As per Xbox Wire, the first up is fantasy board game come-to-life adventure Armello, which crosses deck building card games with a fantasy RPG and will be available from May 1 to May 31. On May 16 it'll be joined by RTS Dungeons 3 which will run until June 15 and sees you build an army of evil minions ready to take down foolhardy dungeon raiders from the overworld.

Then you'll also have Xbox 360 family classic Lego Batman, with the Caped Crusader's first block-based adventure being available until May 15 before island paradise strategy Tropico 4 rounds off the month's offerings with some light island nation political superpower strategy, which will be on offer between May 16 and May 31.

Check out a trailer for all four games below, which will be available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers from May 1, 2021.