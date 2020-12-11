In perhaps one of the most unexpected reveals of last night, developer Studio Wildcard revealed that it is working on a sequel to its popular survival sim ARK: Survival Evolved.

Details on Ark 2, as it's titled, are currently thin on the ground outside of the trailer below, but it will feature actor Vin Diesel, famous of course for his roles in the Fast and Furious franchise, the voice of Groot in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and has shown up a fair few times in the world of gaming, notably repising his role from the Pitch Black movie series as Riddick in The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay.

Aaron Greenberg revealed that the game will be a console exclusive to the Xbox Series X and S on console, though we can probably expect it on PC as well. Studio Wildcard also revealed that an Ark animated series is in the works, and will feature the voice talents of Gerald Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Karl Urban and David Tennant, who voices the role of Sir Edmund Rockwell in the original game's recent Genesis expansion.

Check out the trailers as revealed during The Game Awards below. There's no date for Ark 2 yet, but the animated series is expected to drop in 2022.