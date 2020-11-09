The second part of survival game ARK: Survival Evolved's ARK: Genesis expansion got a teaser trailer this weekend, and revealed that former Doctor Who star David Tennant will be voicing the role of main baddie, Sir Edmund Rockwell.

The second half of the expansion will take place on a giant colony ship travelling through deep space, where players will have to use all the survival skills they've picked up so far including possessing creatures via Noglins, using the hoverboard-like Hoversail or viewing bases remotely with security cameras along with a host of additional features. Tennant will also be joined by Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress Madeleline Madden, who'll be voicing the player's AI companion, HLN-A/Helena Walker.

The reveal, which took place during developer Studio Wildcard's Extra Life stream over the weekend also revealed the game's ARK TLC Pass #3 content including a new taming HUD, new breedable creatures and more, which will be free to all owners of ARK: Survival Evolved on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and is available right now, you can check out the trailer for that below as well.

The ARK: Genesis Part II expansion is set to release in March 2021 for ARK: Survival Evolved on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. An enhanced version of ARK: Survival Evolved is also set to land for Xbox Series X|S from tomorrow, November 10.