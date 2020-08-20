A Prince of Persia is being remade for PlayStation 4 and Switch, according to a retailer.

The last game in the series was Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, part of The Sands of Time series, released for PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Wii, Xbox 360, and Nintendo DS in 2010. It was alright. It was evident that the series was running out of steam at this point in its history: creator Jordan Mechner didn’t come back to work on Warrior Within, and he criticised the increasingly dark tone of the trilogy. Still, Prince of Persia holds a special place in a lot of players’ hearts, and the news of a possible remake could be too much to bear if it turns out to not be the case.

Leaks from retailers have been reliable in the past. Need For Speed Heat was revealed by Gameware, and Dreams was revealed to be launching on February 14 by Shopto. However, Prey VR was listed by Shopto in June, and it’s almost the end of August now. Adding a crumb of credibility to Prince of Persia remake is industry insider Jason Schreier reacting positively to the leak. “Video game retailers sure love leaking Ubisoft's surprise announcements,” he remarked, and continued to claim that the game has been waiting in the wings for some time now.

Ubisoft has one more Ubisoft Forward showcase, scheduled for September. Could this presentation reveal the news that Prince of Persia fans have been waiting for? We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

