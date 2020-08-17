Apex Legends Season 6 will introduce Rampart, a rough and ready Legend who mods her own weapons, and a crafting mechanic for upgrading your gear.

Beginning August 18, the Season 6 Boosted Battle Pass will go live, with new and exclusive cosmetics like Legendary skins, Apex Packs, new Holo-Sprays, and more. Additionally, the new Volt SMG looks like it will leave a mark with electrifying elemental damage. Most interestingly, the game will be integrating a new crafting mechanic through a Replicator that drops into the surroundings. This lets players “build something better” from their weapons, ammo, armor, healing items, attachments, and so on that they’ve sponged up around the map.

Speaking of which, World’s Edge is being spring-cleaned to spark new defensive and offensive strategies for Season 6. The lava field near The Dome has a Launch Site, featuring a towering rocket, courtesy of Hammond Industries. There’s also a passageway that leads through the cliffside and towards the east side of The Tree. Secondly, the Drill Site is gone and there’s now a “large Hammond facility with a mysterious purpose” situated there. This is called Countdown, ominously. Furthermore, Rising Blast Walls have also been added to this new area, as well as Launch Site and Staging. These, activated by panels, will bring up defensible platforms and will appear to be a place where the fighting is thickest.

Last but not least, Rampart is the new character to be entering the Apex Games tomorrow. Ramya Parekh is a prodigy, and there’s nothing she can’t make from a truckload of scrap metal and a vision. She used her smarts to produce custom-modded gear, building a book of contacts and competing in the underground gauntlet circuit. Her Tactical Ability is Amped Cover, which is self-explanatory, and her Passive Ability is Modded Loader, which increases magazine capacity and speeds up reloads when using LMGs and the Minigun. What Minigun? Well, meet Sheila. Rampart’s Ultimate Ability is rolling out an emplaced Minigun, with high ammo capacity and a long reload time, that anyone is able to use.

Apex Legends is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Watch the gameplay trailer for Season 5 below.



