Battle royale shooter Apex Legends is holding its annual winter-themed Holo-Day Bash Event next week, bringing back a limited time mode and some brand new seasonal cosmetics.

As per the post on the game's official site, this year the Winter Express mode sees squads battle it out on World's Edge to take control of the train as it hurtles around the map carrying gifts like a super-powered sleigh. However, this year a new twist comes in the form of supply ships from King's Canyon, where each squad will start from when a round begins and pick their moment to strike as it pulls into the station. The winning squad from the previous round, meanwhile, will start on the train itself and hold off the encroaching forces.

Naturally, the Holo-Day Bash also has its own rewards track with some brand new cosmetics to collect, and will be available from next week in Apex Legends from December 1 through until January 4, 2021.

Check out a trailer for the event below, which takes place in Apex Legends on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.