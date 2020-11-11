Multiplayer battle royale shooter Apex Legends is getting some tweaks to its Season Seven battle pass over the next few days, including giving 10 free Battle Pass levels to all players.

The changes have come following fan criticism of the latest Season's battle pass, with many complaining a recent overhaul to the system had left the pass feeling more grindy than previous seasons with players feeling unable to get as many rewards. In response, Respawn's Chad Grenier revealed during a Reddit AMA that the team would be making a few changes, and revealed on Twitter these would involve reverting the difficulty of the daily challenges to Season 6 levels while keeping the number of stars awarded the same.

The difficulty of Weekly Challenges are also set to be adjusted to make them easier, and also so that they'll also give you the opportunity to complete them with more than one Legend. What's more, all players will be given 10 free BP levels.

Elsewhere in the AMA, players critcised developer Respawn for not providing enough LTMs and additional content this season, to which Grenier strongly rebutted, saying "We also refuse to crunch the team, so we'll probably be slower at making content than if we worked 15 hour days but that's just not something we're willing to do. We have nearly doubled our team size since launch to accommodate the content demands, so we're really trying to bring you quality content at a healthy pace."

Apex Legends Season Seven—which introduced new legend Horizon and new map Olympus— is currently running now in the game, available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.