EA and Respawn Entertainment have announced that popular battle royale shooter Apex Legends is to get a Champion Edition, bundling up every new character released since launch alongside some exclusive skins and charms.

The Champion Edition will offer up every new character for the game so far, so that's Caustic, Mirage, Octane, Wattson, Crypto, Revenant, Loba, Rampart and the next character, set to launch at the same time Season Seven drops. Though the next character's identity hasn't been formally revealed, as IGN reports those who have finished the latest set of in-game challenges believe them to be Horizon.

On top of this, the package will contain three exclusive Legendary skins—'Risen Queen' for Wraith, 'Forged Knight' for Revenant and 'Hallowed Spirit' for Crypto— alongside three new Legendary weapon skins in the form of the 'Curse of the Awaken' Triple Take skin, the 'Slayer's Lancer' Flatline skin, the 'Jaded Myth' Sentinel skin and finally an exclusive Golden Nessie weapon charm.

To round it all off, the Champion Edition also contains 1000 Apex Coins to spend how you sit fit in the in-game store, with the entire package set to retail for around $39.99 USD.

There's no release date for Season Seven or, indeed, this Champion Edition at the time of writing, although the current Season Six is scheduled to wrap up on November 10 so we expect it won't be too long after then. Apex Legends is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.