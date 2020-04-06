Respawn Entertainment stated that console crossplay is “important” for Apex Legends, and added that the feature is “something that is kind of expected in the industry.” (via Eurogamer).

In the interview with Game Informer, chief operating officer and general manager for Apex Legends Dusty Welch wasn’t able to say when we’d see Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players come together. However, he did recognise that the missing feature is frustrating “on a personal level.” Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Fortnite, PUBG, and Terraria are but a few of the games that let their players pair up no matter their preferred platform.

“I think on crossplay we see it’s something that is kind of expected in the industry and is important to a game like ours,” he elaborated. “Chad [Grenier, director of Apex Legends] and I are obviously big fans of playing our game at work and in our free time—and we go home on a Friday or weekend and want to play with each other and we're on different systems.” It seems that the developer understands that players want to communicate with their friends across Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but the team haven’t quite gotten around to it yet.

“On a personal level, yes, we’d love to do that and party up on the weekends. I think it's an important thing to get to,” concluded Welch. Apex Legends has recently brought duos back for good in the new Old Ways event, set to launch on April 7. The Town Takeover is Bloodhound’s Trials, which will pit players against packs of prowlers as well as the savage competition.

