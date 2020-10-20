EA and Respawn Entertainment have announced that battle royale shooter Apex Legends is to see the return of the Haloween-themed Fight or Flight event, with a new mode and some returning favourites for this year's edition.

The event will kick off later this week, and will be headlined by the limited time mode Shadow Royale played on Kings Canyon After Dark, which sees downed squadmates return as Shadows, with enhanced mobilty and melee attacks (but not allowed to use weapons) and the ability to revive their squadmate. You'll have to ensure the entire squad is removed from play to get rid of them.

New challenges are also promised, alongside some new and returning cosmetic skins for many of the game's roster of Legends including a Witch outfit for Wraith and a scarecrow getup for Bloodhound to name but two.

You can check out a trailer for the event below, with the Fight or Flight event kicking off in Apex Legends for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC from October 22 through to November 3.